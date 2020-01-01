Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
This BC Organic Apple Toffee is a FVOPA Organic Certified hybrid with a slight indica leaning. Visually this cultivar has has big, thick leaves surrounding slightly fluffy-looking, yet dense buds. With a lineage of Sour Apples and Crème Brûlée you get an interesting combination of kushy and fruity, sweet aromas - you can almost smell the apple. Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured. Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness. THC: 18 - 24% CBD: <0.1% TERPENES: >2.5% TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene, Humulene
Be the first to review this product.
Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin’. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won’t get a sugar rush from this strain—it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent. Try this strain if you’re looking to relax and ease stress.