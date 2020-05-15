SkyBlue Essential™ V Oil Vape
by SkyBlue Vapor™Skip to Reviews
$54.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The SkyBlue EV is an auto draw variable voltage oil vape with a battery that lasts all week! Simply set your voltage, drop in your cart, and pull to activate. It’s time you upgrade your cartridge vape with the EV.
About this brand
SkyBlue Vapor™
About this strain
Flo OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Flo OG is a sweet indica-dominant strain with creative effects. Known as a functional indica, Flo OG combines the quality genetics of Flo (by DJ Short) and Rare Dankness #1 (from Rare Dankness Seeds) to create a strain that stimulates the mind while going easy on the body. This strain’s hazy euphoria takes effect immediately as the body buzzes with a gentle relaxing warmth. Enjoy Flo OG to improve mood, curb depression, and promote rest (in higher doses).