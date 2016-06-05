ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 627 reviews

Flo

aka DJ Short Flo

Flo

This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought. 

448 people reported 3445 effects
Happy 58%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 45%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 9%
Headache 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

627

Avatar for toadondrums
Member since 2013
I've suffered from a seizure disorder for about ten years now. About a year ago, I stopped taking the pills they were feeding me and got my Medical Marihuana Card. The majority of the cannabis that I've smoked since I quit taking pills and picked up the pipe has been Flo. It's been a year and I have...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for warpedcassette
Member since 2015
I really enjoy Flo. Being a Sativa-head, I find myself naturally inclined to select Sativa, or Sativa-dominant, strains. I ended up picking Flo by accident since the dispensary was out of Bruce Banner, my original selection. Flo didn't let me down. In flower form, this strain smells like candy. It'...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for dataqueen11
Member since 2013
Wow, my left breast was diagnosed a couple months ago with breast cancer. Flo has me feeling better than I have in the two months. What a relief, my body is relaxed. I did not realize how much tension I have been holding. The future looks better and easier at the moment. Wow.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jack_Straw
Member since 2011
I can't help it, I really love this bud!!! Makes me very chatty and bubbly. A very happy, jolly high you shall have. Great spicy smell and taste included in this meal deal!! Go with the flo...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappy
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
Goggles on. Air tank attached. Flippers secure. And jump! You splash into the water. Engulfed as it surrounds your body. As the immersion settles in, you find your bearings. There seems to be something curvy in the middle of the ocean right there. You start swimming towards it. Hmm... it seems to be...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Flo
First strain child
Purple Cow
child
Second strain child
Cello Sweet OG
child

