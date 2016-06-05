This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
627
toadondrums
warpedcassette
dataqueen11
Jack_Straw
i_miss_u_cupcake
Find Flo nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Flo nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Products with Flo
Hang tight. We're looking for Flo nearby.