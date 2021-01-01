 Loading…

SkyBlue Vapor™ Ceramic Dual Coil Atomizer

by SkyBlue Vapor™

$14.99MSRP

About this product

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! The SkyBlue Vapor™ ceramic dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit!  The all ceramic atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around high quality quartz rods which delivers an intense amount of vapor!  This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits.

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

About this strain

Hash Plant

Hash Plant
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

