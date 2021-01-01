 Loading…

Hybrid

Fire OG Black Hoodie with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition

by Strain Apparel

$139.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Pre-order today and save $40! Look strong with our pullover hoodie crafted from our signature soft Eco Fleece. This hoodie is hard-core comfortable. The design is inspired by the strain known for being one of the strongest OG strains on the planet, Fire OG. With parents of OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush, this strain packs up to 22% THC! Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable. If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you! Choose either zippered or pull-over styles Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth 50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs Set In Sleeves Hoodie w/ Drawchords Contains Organic & Recycled Materials

About this brand

Strain Apparel Logo
ALL STONERS ON DECK!!! We need your support. Strain Apparel has launched a new cannabis lifestyle brand on Kickstarter featuring odor-absorbing pockets and a positive, yet discrete, celebration of the cannabis strains we all know and love. Check us out. You will love our hoodies. Pre-order today!

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

