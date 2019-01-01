About this product
Hailing from the city that never sleeps, NYC Diesel has solidly dense, grassy green buds and a very thick layer of bright orange pistils, topped with a noticeable coating of trichomes for a frost-tipped appearance. This classic sativa-dominant hybrid strain is known for its sharp diesel aroma accompanied by traces of earthy moss and sweet citrus undertones, and a distinct flavour that enthralls the taste buds with exotic red grapefruit and tart lemon. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada
About this strain
NYC Diesel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.