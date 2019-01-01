 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Velvet Voyager

Velvet Voyager

by Symbl Cannabis

Write a review
Symbl Cannabis Cannabis Flower Velvet Voyager
Symbl Cannabis Cannabis Flower Velvet Voyager

About this product

Hailing from the city that never sleeps, NYC Diesel has solidly dense, grassy green buds and a very thick layer of bright orange pistils, topped with a noticeable coating of trichomes for a frost-tipped appearance. This classic sativa-dominant hybrid strain is known for its sharp diesel aroma accompanied by traces of earthy moss and sweet citrus undertones, and a distinct flavour that enthralls the taste buds with exotic red grapefruit and tart lemon. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

NYC Diesel

NYC Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

About this brand

Symbl Cannabis Logo
Curiosity is the catalyst for discovery and growth. And hey, we like that. Symbl is about creating something special in a very real, quality way. Explore our curated selection of signature dried cannabis flower including sativa, indica and hybrid strains, each with distinct profiles. And be sure to check out our pure, concentrated oils enhanced by an extraction process that ensures active cannabinoids and terpenes are faithfully preserved. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada