Houndstooth
by Tweed
Pacific OG is a Sativa dominant hybrid, a Tantalus curation of Goji OG, bred from Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. Nepali OG, aka Nepali Kush, is a long-lineage classic close to Tahoe OG that brings conical-shaped buds and earthy notes of an OG aroma, while Snow Lotus lays an undercurrent of black cherry and subtle hints of liquorice. The colas of Pacific OG are caked, hand-harvested, and cured, providing a full flavour due in part to dominant terpenes of pinene and nerolidol.
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.