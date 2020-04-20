 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pacific OG

Pacific OG

by Tantalus Labs

Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Pacific OG
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Pacific OG
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Pacific OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Pacific OG is a Sativa dominant hybrid, a Tantalus curation of Goji OG, bred from Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. Nepali OG, aka Nepali Kush, is a long-lineage classic close to Tahoe OG that brings conical-shaped buds and earthy notes of an OG aroma, while Snow Lotus lays an undercurrent of black cherry and subtle hints of liquorice. The colas of Pacific OG are caked, hand-harvested, and cured, providing a full flavour due in part to dominant terpenes of pinene and nerolidol.

About this strain

Goji OG

Goji OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

 

About this brand

Tantalus Labs was founded on a commitment to advancing the frontier of cannabis. We are a team of scientists, designers, and engineers committed to a bright, Sungrown reality, cultivating world-class BC cannabis in specialized, purpose-built greenhouses. At Tantalus Labs, our facility was designed and built with a singular purpose - to produce elite B.C cannabis. Our selected cultivars are grown in an environmentally controlled greenhouse, engineered specifically for cannabis. We call it SunLab¹. SunLab¹ is the culmination of four years of design and construction. It leverages the minds of leading BC scientists, engineers, and agriculturalists, all on a mission to build a brighter future for cannabis. It was created at the intersection of optimized plant health and sustainable cultivation. From a previously underground industry, we’ve built something that sets a new standard in product quality, while honouring the greater environment that sustains us all.