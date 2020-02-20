ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
170 people reported 1117 effects
Happy 51%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 41%
Creative 31%
Stress 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 22%
Lack of appetite 12%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for shan0722
Member since 2018
Such a smooth and slow burning bud. I love it. I copped a gram in dc @ anocostia organics. I wish I lived closer, I’d go back and get more rn!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bears99
Member since 2018
Very fruity/citrusy. I smoked this strain in wax form and it was a fun enjoyable high. It hit heavy but did not make me tired as some hybrids do. 8.5/10
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Night-Owl
Member since 2019
Goji x African Jack It’s incredible. Very flavorful and strong uplifting.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ustreet
Member since 2016
-a wavy high that is the pinnacle of happy, hungry, sleepy. Listen to meg the stallion acapella or watch a standup (dave chappell, kings of comedy, kat williams type shit)- not for the faint of heart. Have a pillow and a meal nearby. Don’t smoke in the am.
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SCVNGR44
Member since 2020
Just picked up a gram of this strain at the CY dispensary in PA. THC level is at almost 29%, and its no lie. The high is mostly energetic, with a slight calming effect that creates a strong focus on activity. The tastes and aromas that come off of the flower amazes me to be honest. Most strains peop...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jetco
Member since 2018
This bud makes me feel so creative. I feel like writing or giving a speech. very energizing and uplifting.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Luksi
Member since 2019
very good flavor. makes me feel super light. kinda like a bobblehead.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed