-a wavy high that is the pinnacle of happy, hungry, sleepy. Listen to meg the stallion acapella or watch a standup (dave chappell, kings of comedy, kat williams type shit)- not for the faint of heart. Have a pillow and a meal nearby. Don’t smoke in the am.
Just picked up a gram of this strain at the CY dispensary in PA. THC level is at almost 29%, and its no lie. The high is mostly energetic, with a slight calming effect that creates a strong focus on activity. The tastes and aromas that come off of the flower amazes me to be honest. Most strains peop...