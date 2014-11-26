ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Nepalese refers to any strain that grows natively in the Nepal region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) tend to be sativa in growth structure, however the buds and effects more closely resemble indica varieties. Native Nepalese strains tend to be resinous and hashy in aroma, with buds growing dense toward the top of these sparsely branched plants.

36 people reported 300 effects
Happy 69%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 36%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Lineage

Strain
Nepalese
First strain child
Nepalese Jam
child
Second strain child
Himalayan Blackberry
child

The Leafly Strains Review Hall of Fame: Food Edition
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: 2014 Year in Review Edition
