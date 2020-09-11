 Loading…

CASHUS CLAY | true og x bubblegum x master kush | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

by HIGHSMEN

About this product

Cashus Clay is a triumvirate of potent genetics, including True OG, Bubble Gum, and Master Kush created by us here at THClones. Check out the strain description on Leafly. www.leafly.com/hybrid/cashus-clay

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Cashus Clay, also called Cash Kush, is a clone-only strain from THClones. This flavorful cross is a triumvirate of potent genetics, including True OG, Bubble Gum, and Master Kush. This trio combines rich berry terpenes and pleasurable body effects against a powerful mind expanding euphoria. Even with this strain’s deep indica lineage, the breeder swears by its focused, motivating qualities thus classifying it as a hybrid. Utilize Cashus Clay throughout the day, but mind your dosage. This potent strain can be potentially sedative for the inexperienced consumer.  

Fri Sep 11 2020
G........1
How can I acquire a clone or two or a few.???
Thu Aug 20 2020
J........n
This is A PUT U IN A DITCH KNOCK OUT COMBO!!! May I pls.peak with someone to acquire one or 2 of these plants. Please
Fri Aug 07 2020
Q........0
How much I need one