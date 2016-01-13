ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

True OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 37 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 458 reviews

True OG nugget
True OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

Effects

2380 reported effects from 304 people
Relaxed 64%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 49%
Sleepy 38%
Uplifted 33%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

458

Avatar for kasmoss
Member since 2016
I have a question... And forgive me if I seem excited... But, WTF is in pot that makes me feel "normal"????!!!! Shittiest fucking day... Feel like fucking crap and ready to cut open a vein - End it all! Yeah!!!... I take two hits off of my vape pen of True OG and I feel FUCKING NORMAL! Wow......
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for alittleweird7
Member since 2013
Comes on kind of slowly. Is a chilling high, but you can easily focus and do things like schoolwork, cleaning, etc. totally fine. Aroused, possibly. Depends on where your mindset is when you go into the high. Easy to laugh. Relieves stress a little, to the point where you're calm about it, but you s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Audio_Geek
Member since 2013
This is probably my new favourite strain. To be honest I'm surprised that this is an indica, as my local dispensary had been selling it as a Sativa. But please don't let that throw you off if you don't like Sativas. This strain had me unbelievably relaxed while being able to become motivated an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for wallsb
Member since 2016
Evening sleepy smoke: Grading scale: 1st 20 min & Leveled out. One Hit High Duration: 3hrs Lightheaded 1-10 drunken spins: ( 6 ) - ( 4 ) Mentally Drifting 1 -10 Mentally Creative: ( 3 ) - ( 6 ) Alert 1-10 Sleepy: ( 7 ) - ( 8 ) Safely Calm 1-10 Anxiously paranoid: ( 4 ) - ( 2 ) Coordinated 1-10 stu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for chronicallymedicated
Member since 2014
Initial Impression: I purchased this strain at Medicine Man Medical Market located in Glendale Colorado. The initial sting of its aroma was pungent and had a light citrus waft to it, it was very pleasant. The density of the buds, the aroma, and the visual aesthetic was very pleasing. I use a scale ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
True OG
First strain child
Miss Fortune Cookie
child
Second strain child
Cashus Clay
child

Photos

User uploaded image of True OGUser uploaded image of True OGUser uploaded image of True OGUser uploaded image of True OGUser uploaded image of True OGUser uploaded image of True OGUser uploaded image of True OG
