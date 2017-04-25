ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cashus Clay reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cashus Clay.

Reviews

5

Avatar for LAqua
Member since 2018
Wow this is better than gdp for knocking my pain out !! I do not get couch locked from this at all if you smoke to much of it tho it winds me up it’s good house cleaning strain it’s a great strain for making edibles also
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for rolltideroll
Member since 2016
Smoked some of this lovely bud and I was impressed. Makes for a great wake n bake but also great for night time sessions. The only reason its not 5 stars is due to the taste. Its not bad but not 5 star worthy.
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for rolltideroll
Member since 2016
Smoked for thr first and I,must say, its very smooth. Not the best tasting but effective all the same for insomnia.
Avatar for Slacker777
Member since 2017
This is the best strain I've found for versatility in over 25 years!(keeps you alert at lower levels and will nicely help you sleep at larger intake), Well, I personally smoke for Panic Disorder and PTSD post Military. I am not always wanting to get couch lock as I am a businessman and I cannot be D...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
I purchased this strain under its pseudonym, Cash Kush. Berry terpene profile is prominent and when kept at a lower dosage it's very mentally stimulating. But, if you're looking for a nice strain for insomnia this is great at higher consumption rates. So, it's an all around good hybrid.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused