Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cashus Clay.
Reviews
5
LAqua
Member since 2018
Wow this is better than gdp for knocking my pain out !! I do not get couch locked from this at all if you smoke to much of it tho it winds me up it’s good house cleaning strain it’s a great strain for making edibles also
Smoked some of this lovely bud and I was impressed. Makes for a great wake n bake but also great for night time sessions. The only reason its not 5 stars is due to the taste. Its not bad but not 5 star worthy.
This is the best strain I've found for versatility in over 25 years!(keeps you alert at lower levels and will nicely help you sleep at larger intake), Well, I personally smoke for Panic Disorder and PTSD post Military. I am not always wanting to get couch lock as I am a businessman and I cannot be D...
I purchased this strain under its pseudonym, Cash Kush. Berry terpene profile is prominent and when kept at a lower dosage it's very mentally stimulating. But, if you're looking for a nice strain for insomnia this is great at higher consumption rates. So, it's an all around good hybrid.