ilac21 on March 27th, 2019

I purchased these softgels in the 2.5 mg THC version, upon reading other reviews on these and how much some more experienced users needed to feel something, I was worried these wouldn't do much for me. I used to smoke a lot many years ago and once it became legal in Canada I ordered some flower but was having trouble with severely coughing every time I tried to smoke, so my tolerance is probably as low as it gets. I took one capsule shortly after supper with a small snack and got in the shower. About 45 minutes after taking it I started to feel a little bit, slight munchies, and then it hit me. I felt relaxed and happy, I spent the next 2 hours laying on the couch watching TV. I didn't feel couch locked but I didn't have anything else to do so I stayed there comfortable and petting my dog. After that I got into bed and had no trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. I woke up very well rested and ready to start my day. The next day I continued to be happy and relaxed, which probably had more to do with the good sleep, but overall I had a great experience. I highly recommend these to someone who suffers from stress or insomnia. Like they say, start low and go slow. Definitely only take one your first try to see what happens and gauge your tolerance from there.