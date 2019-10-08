Hey look, it’s a bottle of Bakerstreet Softgels. We took this indica-dominant THC strain and made these convenient softgels with it. Each Bakerstreet Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.
Available in:
2.5 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
10 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.
Oh god do I love these. They never disappoint. I like to take 3 softgels when I get home from work. After 1.5 hours, they kick in and I feel my eyelids drop. Love that feeling. Super chill high. Great for binge-watching Bob's Burgers. Best sleep ever.
ilac21
on March 27th, 2019
I purchased these softgels in the 2.5 mg THC version, upon reading other reviews on these and how much some more experienced users needed to feel something, I was worried these wouldn't do much for me. I used to smoke a lot many years ago and once it became legal in Canada I ordered some flower but was having trouble with severely coughing every time I tried to smoke, so my tolerance is probably as low as it gets. I took one capsule shortly after supper with a small snack and got in the shower. About 45 minutes after taking it I started to feel a little bit, slight munchies, and then it hit me. I felt relaxed and happy, I spent the next 2 hours laying on the couch watching TV. I didn't feel couch locked but I didn't have anything else to do so I stayed there comfortable and petting my dog. After that I got into bed and had no trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. I woke up very well rested and ready to start my day. The next day I continued to be happy and relaxed, which probably had more to do with the good sleep, but overall I had a great experience. I highly recommend these to someone who suffers from stress or insomnia. Like they say, start low and go slow. Definitely only take one your first try to see what happens and gauge your tolerance from there.
from Tweedon June 4th, 2019
Hi, ilac. A cozy and comfortable night in watching T.V with the dog sounds like the perfect night. Throw in some Bakerstreet softgels and you're set. We’d probably throw pizza in there too, but that's just us. We're so glad you decided to branch out from what you're used to and try them, it sounds like they were the perfect fit.
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthysandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us.
We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.