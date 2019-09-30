sageb11
on September 30th, 2019
Recently I bought 15 caps of Tweed Penelope capsules from City Cannabis in Vancouver at the listed price of $35. Directly from Tweed, they retail for about $20.50. That's like 43% profit by City Cannabis. I got these caps to see if they're a good alternative to the Earth: Irisa cannabis oil. After taking two caps I felt sleep and had one if the most refreshing sleeps ever. So, 2.5 mg per cap > 5 mL of Earth:Irisa.
from Tweedon November 29th, 2019
Hi, sageb11. Fantastic news. We're glad to hear that the Penelope Softgels were a good match. Thanks for taking the time to share.