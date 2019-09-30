 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Penelope Softgels

by Tweed

About this product

We took Penelope, our balanced hybrid strain, and turned it into these discreet and convenient cannabis softgels. Each softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required. Available in: 2.5 mg THC + 2.5 mg CBD per Softgel 15 or 60 Softgels per container 10 mg THC + 8 mg CBD per Softgel 15 or 60 Softgels per container REMEMBER to START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.

3 customer reviews

sageb11

Recently I bought 15 caps of Tweed Penelope capsules from City Cannabis in Vancouver at the listed price of $35. Directly from Tweed, they retail for about $20.50. That's like 43% profit by City Cannabis. I got these caps to see if they're a good alternative to the Earth: Irisa cannabis oil. After taking two caps I felt sleep and had one if the most refreshing sleeps ever. So, 2.5 mg per cap > 5 mL of Earth:Irisa.

from Tweedon November 29th, 2019

Hi, sageb11. Fantastic news. We're glad to hear that the Penelope Softgels were a good match. Thanks for taking the time to share.

Amarghelani

My favorite soft gel, amazing functional but strong high, I take two 2.5ml caps, takes 30-60 minutes to kick in and a wonderful high lasts 4-5 hours, remember to have some fats in your stomach (ie butter cheese etc) for it to kick in properly

from Tweedon June 12th, 2019

Hi, Amarghelani. Great review and tips. Remember, onset time and length of effects will always differ from one person to another. Sort of like zebras and their stripes. Or maybe not like that. We’re so glad you enjoyed Penelope Softgels.

Poppa1066

Wonderful motivation for chores without stress. Great product for NOT getting high. Instead it’s great for chilling from anxiety and upset feelings. Took 60 - 90 minutes to come into effect, but then I felt the stress melt away and I was able to cope and get some projects done. Helped keep my perspective and not feel out of control at all. Good for anxiety and had no hangover. Worked great for me, but my girlfriend had 2 of the gels compared to my one... and she still didn’t get an effect. Guesss each individual would have to try for themselves. Definitely works for me when I want to get stuff done.

from Tweedon June 12th, 2019

Hi, Poppa1066. Thanks for this review and rating. Glad you enjoyed the effects. You’re spot on about the effects being different for everyone— this is due to us all having our own tolerance levels and individual endocannabinoid system that interacts with the cannabis. Onset times can differ for person to person as well. Low and slow is the best practice, so it sounds like you did things right.

About this strain

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.