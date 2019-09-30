Poppa1066 on April 14th, 2019

Wonderful motivation for chores without stress. Great product for NOT getting high. Instead it’s great for chilling from anxiety and upset feelings. Took 60 - 90 minutes to come into effect, but then I felt the stress melt away and I was able to cope and get some projects done. Helped keep my perspective and not feel out of control at all. Good for anxiety and had no hangover. Worked great for me, but my girlfriend had 2 of the gels compared to my one... and she still didn’t get an effect. Guesss each individual would have to try for themselves. Definitely works for me when I want to get stuff done.