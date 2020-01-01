 Loading…

Hybrid

Cold Creek Kush

by Up Cannabis

About this product

Dark green indica flower, characterized by rich trichome density and earthy aromas with sweet undertones of grape and citrus.

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

About this brand

Up products are for cannabis enthusiasts who seek premium quality cannabis and experiences. We combine a passion for growing quality cannabis with a commitment to providing you, our consumer, a product line-up that is consistent and easy to navigate. Welcome to the upside Canada!