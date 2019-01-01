 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hindu Kush Pre-Roll

by Whistler Cannabis Co.

About this product

Hindu Kush Pre-Roll by Whistler Cannabis Co.

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Built by a community of growers who believe in the difference of growing naturally, we produce products we love, in a place we love. Our journey to becoming Canada's first organic certified cannabis farmers started with the idea that our plants could and should be grown naturally. To be honest with you getting here wasn't easy, but we're proud to have made it through! The main lessons we learned along the way are that doing everything by hand, in small batches and using local suppliers is what makes all the difference. Here at Whistler Cannabis Co, we do things the hard way because we know it's the right way..