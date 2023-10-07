11:11 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 11:11.
11:11 strain effects
11:11 reviews
B........m
October 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Love this rs11 cross. Such strong gelato type smells coming off this. Came from Doja.
j........0
February 28, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice strain. Smell similar to gelato. This is the perfect night time strain for me. It shut my mind down from all the thoughts of my day similar to the white strain. My body high smoothly rolls in and you just want your bed sheets hug you and rock you to sleep. Very relaxing strain I picked up from the flowery.