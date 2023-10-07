stock photo similar to 11:11
HybridCBD 5%THC 5%
11:11
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
11:11 effects are mostly calming.
11:11 potency is lower THC than average.
The 11:11 cannabis strain comes from breeder Wizard Trees and is a cross of RS11 x RS11. The genetics roots of 11:11 include OZ Kush and Sunset Sherbert, and they tend to be tropically fruity with berry, cream, and gas.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to 11:11Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
11:11 strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 11:11 products near you
Similar to 11:11 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
11:11 strain reviews2
Read all reviews
B........m
October 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
j........0
February 28, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed