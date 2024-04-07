2090 Shit reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 2090 Shit.
s........6
April 7, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
“2090” or 2090 Shit! Is a Cookies brand Flower Hybrid of The Snowman and Y Life. Nothing special about this high, flower looked great, good cure, dense, taste was good and earthy, same Genetics as Gary Payton and Cereal Milk just with a different Terpene profile. SeanJ76(IL Recreational)
m........7
August 4, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Omg I’m wrecked but still able to play video games and write this review . Flavor’s are sweet and earthy same with the fragrance . Buds are light green too dark greenish purple and frosted nicely
s........1
February 16, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Super Bomb for Night Time. Smokes very Nice and smooth.
d........8
July 26, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Very smooth smoke. Dense buds but I’m in UK so it’s more than likely been vac-packed. Good for night time or your down day.