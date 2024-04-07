2090 Shit reviews

2090 Shit strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

2090 Shit strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue

April 7, 2024
“2090” or 2090 Shit! Is a Cookies brand Flower Hybrid of The Snowman and Y Life. Nothing special about this high, flower looked great, good cure, dense, taste was good and earthy, same Genetics as Gary Payton and Cereal Milk just with a different Terpene profile. SeanJ76(IL Recreational)
5 people found this helpful
August 4, 2024
Omg I’m wrecked but still able to play video games and write this review . Flavor’s are sweet and earthy same with the fragrance . Buds are light green too dark greenish purple and frosted nicely
3 people found this helpful
February 16, 2024
Super Bomb for Night Time. Smokes very Nice and smooth.
1 person found this helpful
July 26, 2024
Very smooth smoke. Dense buds but I’m in UK so it’s more than likely been vac-packed. Good for night time or your down day.
1 person found this helpful

