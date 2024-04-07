stock photo similar to 2090 Shit
HybridTHC 30%CBD

2090 Shit

2090 Shit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Y Life. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 2090 Shit is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Powerzzzup Genetics, the average price of 2090 Shit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 2090 Shit’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 2090 Shit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



2090 Shit strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

2090 Shit strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
2090 Shit strain reviews5

April 7, 2024
“2090” or 2090 Shit! Is a Cookies brand Flower Hybrid of The Snowman and Y Life. Nothing special about this high, flower looked great, good cure, dense, taste was good and earthy, same Genetics as Gary Payton and Cereal Milk just with a different Terpene profile. SeanJ76(IL Recreational)
5 people found this helpful
August 4, 2024
Omg I’m wrecked but still able to play video games and write this review . Flavor’s are sweet and earthy same with the fragrance . Buds are light green too dark greenish purple and frosted nicely
3 people found this helpful
February 16, 2024
Super Bomb for Night Time. Smokes very Nice and smooth.
1 person found this helpful
