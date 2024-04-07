stock photo similar to 2090 Shit
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
2090 Shit
2090 Shit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Y Life. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 2090 Shit is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Powerzzzup Genetics, the average price of 2090 Shit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 2090 Shit’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 2090 Shit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to 2090 ShitOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
2090 Shit strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 2090 Shit products near you
Similar to 2090 Shit near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
2090 Shit strain reviews5
Read all reviews
s........6
April 7, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
m........7
August 4, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
s........1
February 16, 2024
Creative
Euphoric