We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Exotic Genetix in Tacoma, Washington, 3 In The Pink is a cross of a Pink Cookies mother and a Triple OG father. Offering a strong, relaxing high that dishes out a big-time body buzz, this strain is great for wellness benefits or as a nightcap. Buds come in compact, rich green buds that show off a unique pink hue. Expect a spicy, herbal, and citrus terpene profile.