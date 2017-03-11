ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Pink Cookies

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 84 reviews

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

368 reported effects from 56 people
Relaxed 71%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 39%
Tingly 39%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 21%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

84

Avatar for QGQUE
Member since 2014
Pink Cookies is a extreme rarity! it isn't pink, it's not the best fragrance and it isn't the worst. Pink Cookies texture is a comfortable chunky with semi-rich earth tone colors and a floral, earth, exotic fruit aroma before being lit. After lighting the Pink Cookies, the aroma shifts to a deep sen...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for TheBaldBastard
Member since 2015
When you have to question, did I move from my desk to the kitchen to grab a snack and then move to the sofa to sit down and enjoy said snack, how did I get here? Did that really happen? That's what you're in store for. Well at least I was. Seriously can't stress and I'll go full Obi Wan here and sa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ogkushner
Member since 2016
Grown by NWCS WA - 9/1/2016 : 26+ THC - Loving this strain. Gassy diesel funk with a sweet kushy/cherry after taste that lingers on the tongue well after exhale. Heavy Cookies Terps and a HEAVY Indica couchlock stone to help relax after a long day. Taste 8.7/10 Potency - 9.1/10 - Bag Appeal - 8.4/10...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for stotaku
Member since 2016
This is my Favoirte Strain. Period, The End. Wedding cake is a good other name for this strain because she is best waifu of weed. Northwest Cannabis Solutions knocked it out of the galaxy with this. Every time i run out of weed I buy this. Even when I want to try other strains, I get a gram at leas...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for elzeebo84
Member since 2016
Grown by NWCS DOH 9-5-16: very dense, hearty buds that sparkle with trichomes. my batch smelled strong and earthy with a peppery pungent flavor on exhale. after one toke I could feel the heavy 25% THC content start to wash over me and it was all smiles from there! This is an amazing strain that I u...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Pink Cookies

Photos

User uploaded image of Pink CookiesUser uploaded image of Pink CookiesUser uploaded image of Pink CookiesUser uploaded image of Pink CookiesUser uploaded image of Pink CookiesUser uploaded image of Pink CookiesUser uploaded image of Pink Cookies
