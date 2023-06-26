stock photo similar to 31 Flavors
Hybrid

31 Flavors

aka Thirty-One Flavors

31 Flavors strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

31 Flavors strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
31 Flavors strain reviews2

June 26, 2023
This strain was really good felt it creeping up on me half way through my joint lmao but after smoking this it made me relaxed but not tired also cleared my mind.
August 6, 2024
31 Flavors is a unique, earthy blend that is very uplifting.
Strain spotlight