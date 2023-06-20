Got a pack of three joints by True Fire, and I’m pretty happy with them, wish there were more in a pack actually. Normally I’d smoke a whole j in a sitting but money is tight so I’m trying to make them last. Half did the trick though. Packaging says it’s up at 34%, hits like a true 28/29%. Very pleasant hybrid! Perfect for calming my anxiety while still giving me a boost to continue to socialize. Super talkative. Smooth like it’s gelato parent, but doesn’t quite taste like a dessert strain to me (didn’t know until I checked the strain info, but I wasn’t expecting a dessert strain from a name like 33 Splitter). I’d buy again, not often as they’re still around 16/17$ for the pack, but as a little treat hell yeah.