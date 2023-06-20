33 Splitter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 33 Splitter.
33 Splitter strain effects
33 Splitter strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
33 Splitter reviews
b........r
June 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
You know when you’re starting to feel like you’re not getting anything from your joints anymore? Go without for a day and then hit this at early evening. Lots of nice giggles and to actually feel a bit stoned is a nice thing.
m........s
September 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Well this strain has helped me focus on getting things done and lifted me out of a bipolar depression stage. I’m an experienced daily user and this stuff crept up on me . I Ended the day listening to some John Lee Hooker and I’m trying a British strain later to help get some good rest .
H........m
December 28, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Got a pack of three joints by True Fire, and I’m pretty happy with them, wish there were more in a pack actually. Normally I’d smoke a whole j in a sitting but money is tight so I’m trying to make them last. Half did the trick though. Packaging says it’s up at 34%, hits like a true 28/29%. Very pleasant hybrid! Perfect for calming my anxiety while still giving me a boost to continue to socialize. Super talkative. Smooth like it’s gelato parent, but doesn’t quite taste like a dessert strain to me (didn’t know until I checked the strain info, but I wasn’t expecting a dessert strain from a name like 33 Splitter). I’d buy again, not often as they’re still around 16/17$ for the pack, but as a little treat hell yeah.
g........1
September 19, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
👍