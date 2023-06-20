33 Splitter
33 Splitter is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Atom Splitter. This strain is a potent and flavorful hybrid that combines the best of both worlds. 33 Splitter has a sweet and creamy aroma with hints of citrus and diesel. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. 33 Splitter is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 33 Splitter effects include creativity, focus, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose 33 Splitter when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and appetite loss. Bred by Uprising Seed Co, 33 Splitter features flavors like sweet, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of 33 Splitter typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a balanced and potent hybrid that can boost your mood and energy, 33 Splitter might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 33 Splitter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
