The first time I tried 4G, I was so stuck I could only move my eyes. Strongest body high I've ever had. Phenomenal. My body felt deactivated in a good way. I had just finished a full body workout and pushed myself a bit too far. 4G turned my body to butter. I felt goooood. Top 5 strain for me. Great sleep & pain relief with even small doses. 4G >> Any Opiod.

