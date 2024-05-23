4G is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Gelato 45. This strain is balanced in its sativa and indica composition, offering a harmonious and versatile cannabis experience. 4G typically contains a potent THC content, often reaching levels of 20-25%, making it suitable for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a powerful and euphoric high. This strain is renowned for its ability to induce a sense of relaxation, happiness, and creativity, making it suitable for various occasions. Leafly customers report that 4G effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often turn to 4G to help manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded properties make it a popular choice for those seeking therapeutic relief from a variety of conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, 4G features flavors that encompass earthy, diesel, and sweet notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential relaxing effects. The average price of 4G typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. In summary, 4G is a hybrid strain known for its balanced effects, pleasant flavor profile, and versatility. Whether you're looking for relaxation or a boost in creativity, this strain has something to offer. If you've had the opportunity to experience '4G,' please share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.