5 Pound Hammer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 5 Pound Hammer.
5 Pound Hammer effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
5 Pound Hammer reported flavors
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
5 people told us about flavors: