Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Eugenius, 541 Kush is a known phenotype of Triangle Kush. Its buds are colorful, retaining hints of dark green and purple, as earthy kush notes mingle with an underlying diesel aroma. An indica-dominant hybrid that comes packed with THC-rich resin, 541 Kush will knock even the most experienced consumers right out.