Hybrid

Bred by Eugenius, 541 Kush is a known phenotype of Triangle Kush. Its buds are colorful, retaining hints of dark green and purple, as earthy kush notes mingle with an underlying diesel aroma. An indica-dominant hybrid that comes packed with THC-rich resin, 541 Kush will knock even the most experienced consumers right out.

Lineage

Strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
541 Kush