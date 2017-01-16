ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
5th Element reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 5th Element.

Avatar for Mylungs35
Member since 2019
I love it!!!! I Felt mellow focused and hungry asf (lol). Anxiety was way down my homeboy's creative juices was on 10,000. He finished his project in no time. Me on the other hand just enjoy the leftover Thanksgiving food in my own mental space.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for keenbkr
Member since 2019
I'm an older generation getting back into smoking but what brought me back was pain. tired of hurting and popping pills. I research and try different strains and generally have a top 5 and top 10. This 5th element had me feeling things I have felt since my 20s. I felt so good and so alive.
ArousedFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for DSKO1
Member since 2018
Definitely a indica high. Very potent, works great on pain and insomnia. Recommend for bedtime use, or when business is finished for the day.
Avatar for Brianravens420
Member since 2019
highest myrcene for the price thca in low 20s. my favorite mid shelf.
Relaxed
Avatar for Cashandcannibas82
Member since 2019
I thought more people especially the pro smokers would of brought up the completely insane amount of Myrcene coming in around 24.0 mg. that is very high and would surely help any chronic pain. Research the terps it's not just the flower or bud !!
Avatar for ashtentygret
Member since 2019
very relaxing, good indica! i wasn’t able to eat all day due to nausea, and i took a couple hits of this and was able to eat half of a pizza. my back was killing me after an 8 hour shift, and after smoking i didn’t think of the pain at all. great strain :-)
Relaxed
Avatar for Dyslexia
Member since 2019
5th Element has a nice taste, great for nausea and lack of appetite
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LaceandVanity
Member since 2018
Wow man. The smell and flavor are BANGIN'. I'm 2 hits in and my body is full tingles. Perfect nighttime relaxation high. Snuggle your doggo and chill out, man. ♡
