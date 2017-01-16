Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 5th Element.
Reviews
56
Mylungs35
Member since 2019
I love it!!!! I Felt mellow focused and hungry asf (lol). Anxiety was way down my homeboy's creative juices was on 10,000. He finished his project in no time. Me on the other hand just enjoy the leftover Thanksgiving food in my own mental space.
I'm an older generation getting back into smoking but what brought me back was pain. tired of hurting and popping pills. I research and try different strains and generally have a top 5 and top 10. This 5th element had me feeling things I have felt since my 20s. I felt so good and so alive.
I thought more people especially the pro smokers would of brought up the completely insane amount of Myrcene coming in around 24.0 mg. that is very high and would surely help any chronic pain. Research the terps it's not just the flower or bud !!
very relaxing, good indica! i wasn’t able to eat all day due to nausea, and i took a couple hits of this and was able to eat half of a pizza. my back was killing me after an 8 hour shift, and after smoking i didn’t think of the pain at all. great strain :-)