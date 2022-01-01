Buy 7 of 9 weed near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 7 of 9 products near you
7 of 9 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Similar to 7 of 9 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
7 of 9 reported flavors
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
8 people told us about flavors: