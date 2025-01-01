7th Wave is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. 7th Wave is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Super Strains, the average price of 7th Wave typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 7th Wave’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 7th Wave, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







