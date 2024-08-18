800 Club
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
800 Club
EHC
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Blueberry
Ammonia
Berry
800 Club effects are mostly energizing.
800 Club potency is higher THC than average.
800 Club is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with finance mentor Mike the Credit Champ. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 800 Club, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to 800 ClubOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
800 Club strain effects
800 Club strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 44% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 22% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 800 Club products near you
Similar to 800 Club near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
800 Club strain reviews(9)
Read all reviews
w........y
August 18, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Finally found the perfect flower for what I use flower for ! Great product can tell they actually care about their work! 113% will always come to back for this ! 💯💯
e........P
August 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This strain has helped me more with my arthritis and anxiety than any other one I’ve ever tried tried! Highly recommend!
D........3
August 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Man this is great stuff!! Perfect for daily use and is exactly what everyone needs to be smoking.