800 Club reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 800 Club.
800 Club strain effects
800 Club strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 44% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 22% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
w........y
August 18, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Finally found the perfect flower for what I use flower for ! Great product can tell they actually care about their work! 113% will always come to back for this ! 💯💯
e........P
August 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This strain has helped me more with my arthritis and anxiety than any other one I’ve ever tried tried! Highly recommend!
D........3
August 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Man this is great stuff!! Perfect for daily use and is exactly what everyone needs to be smoking.
k........o
August 18, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
LOVE 800 Club so much, best weed I’ve had in a long time!
p........n
August 18, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Beautiful strain, definitely some of the finest.
b........s
August 18, 2024
Creative
Happy
Best experience plus quality 👌
w........a
July 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
A wake-and-bake test: 9:00AM I hand rolled a 0.3 gram cigarette of 800-Club whole flower. I consumed 2/3 of that by inhaling the combustion. I experienced a surge of energy that lasted until 9:30AM I became enveloped in a dense fog of mental euphoria. That awesome moment of deep thought and near total body melt lasted until almost 10:00AM My ambition returned accompanied by a welcome “ideas and connections” type of cerebral enhancement. I went outside. Started mowing the lawn and messing around when I realized it was almost noon. I was surprised because I had not experienced "the munchies." That is a good thing for me. I am overweight. 12 NoonI I went inside and ate lunch, and then stopped eating, easily. After lunch I consumed the remains of the sample, in four consecutive doses through a water pipe. I then submitted this review and now plan to enjoy this most excellent experience. [Normal consumption pattern for me is half a gram of top shelf per day.]
j........p
June 10, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Giggly, happy, mental relaxation with slight physical effect. Overall good for relaxing evenings