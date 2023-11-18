91 Royale reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 91 Royale.
91 Royale strain effects
91 Royale strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Cramps
f........p
November 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is my go to day time smoke. Some of the sativas and sativa leaning strains are just too speedy for me but this one seems to have the right balance. I feel relaxed but energized without being sped up, creative without my thoughts going out of control and considerate without being self conscious.
c........0
July 18, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
This strain is pretty good, but it’s honestly extremely confusing, I’ll explain what I mean by this, the brand I bought from the botanist is called butterfly effect, it says this version is a sativa, although that being the case on this page it says it is not, after smoking it now I honestly do think it feels more like an Indica. I do feel a big head high but I feel a body high too and I feel like just taking a nap 15 minutes into the strain lol, or watch a show but this makes you pretty high, then again I took a few hits of wax not one so one may be perfect next time haha.
a........a
September 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Seattle’s Private Reserve came through with this one fr! I was able to get some yard work done that I’d been dreading, then I had some more and suddenly it hit differently - I was uplifted, laughing and having fun. Major attack of the giggles 🤭 I can’t wait to try this as a daytime driver. Good stuff man!
W........e
April 17, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Great taste ,breaks up nice , all around good bud .
g........a
September 2, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
A good high not really into lemony strains but this does the job
j........e
May 11, 2024
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Good strain. Breaks up really nice in flower form and smells really good in the package. 👌
j........h
December 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I’ve been feeling really down in the dumps lately. A touch of the seasonal depression and then a combination of mistakes I’ve made and challenging interactions I’ve had with others has made me want to start smoking more sativas. This is a great strain to smoke. It not only had an uplifting sensation but it had the heady vibes to it too but helped me to finish out the work day strong and come up with an ending to my new black metal song I wrote on guitar.