This strain is pretty good, but it’s honestly extremely confusing, I’ll explain what I mean by this, the brand I bought from the botanist is called butterfly effect, it says this version is a sativa, although that being the case on this page it says it is not, after smoking it now I honestly do think it feels more like an Indica. I do feel a big head high but I feel a body high too and I feel like just taking a nap 15 minutes into the strain lol, or watch a show but this makes you pretty high, then again I took a few hits of wax not one so one may be perfect next time haha.