'98 Aloha White Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain '98 Aloha White Widow.

Reviews

14

Avatar for K1ngbaldy
Member since 2020
I've had chronic back and nerve pain for 10 years. After a long day filled with pain, and anxiety this strain puts it all at ease long enough for me to function a few hours and go to bed. The uplifting full body high is a Godsend. This strain will always be #1 on my list.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for JordyBreezy
Member since 2019
mellow!!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ChiefHighHorse
Member since 2014
These widow sticks of widow got me double queen waving over here it’s so good! Great tropical flavor. The high seems to be a two-parter for me first part being an instant sense of euphoria followed by a hazy daze that I can still function on in small amounts but more then a J and it’s anything but w...
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for CannaGirl1997
Member since 2019
EXCELLENT!
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for trustar
Member since 2015
I've been a big big fan of White Widow for years. Would love to give this one a walk around the block. In pursuit!
Avatar for JimdoX420
Member since 2019
I am just starting out and for now my favorite weed
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Vinnie503
Member since 2018
If you smoke this make sure your schedule is free for the day
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Domjeffries
Member since 2018
Awesome strains good smell
Creative