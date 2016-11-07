We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain '98 Aloha White Widow.
Reviews
14
K1ngbaldy
Member since 2020
I've had chronic back and nerve pain for 10 years. After a long day filled with pain, and anxiety this strain puts it all at ease long enough for me to function a few hours and go to bed. The uplifting full body high is a Godsend. This strain will always be #1 on my list.
These widow sticks of widow got me double queen waving over here it’s so good! Great tropical flavor. The high seems to be a two-parter for me first part being an instant sense of euphoria followed by a hazy daze that I can still function on in small amounts but more then a J and it’s anything but w...