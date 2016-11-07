ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. '98 Aloha White Widow
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of '98 Aloha White Widow

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.8 15 reviews

'98 Aloha White Widow

aka Da Widz, Puna Death Widow

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 15 reviews

'98 Aloha White Widow

The ‘98 Aloha White Widow is an especially potent cut of White Widow that has grown in renown alongside Hawaiian legends like Maui Wowie and Kona Gold. This White Widow phenotype reeks of diesel and skunk and has a rich earthy taste with intermittent notes of hash. Its buds are coated in trichomes, giving its dark foliage a lustrous glint to go along with its room-filling odor. This one-hitter-quitter uplifts the mind with mind-bending euphoria that materializes in the body as airy relaxation. ‘98 Aloha White Widow is available from Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

15

Show all

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
1998...a galaxy far far away(from the mainland), on the Big Island of Hawai'i a strain of Pakalolo arrived that delighted all Big Island 'Ohana who truly love high grade Pakalolo with a passion! She also really pissed off the local growers of old school Hawaiian genetic landrace strains such as Kon...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for weeduser17
Member since 2017
hi, its a very good strain to smoke and just chill
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Vinnie503
Member since 2018
If you smoke this make sure your schedule is free for the day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CannaGirl1997
Member since 2019
EXCELLENT!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for davelangelier123
Member since 2017
verry goood !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find '98 Aloha White Widow nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry '98 Aloha White Widow nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of '98 Aloha White Widow

Lineage

Strain
'98 Aloha White Widow
Strain child
Aloha Grape Stomper
child

Products with '98 Aloha White Widow

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for '98 Aloha White Widow nearby.