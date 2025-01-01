99 Sunsets
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
stock photo similar to 99 Sunsets
99 Sunsets
NSu
Hybrid
99 Sunsets potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
99 Sunsets is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Cindy 99 x Sunset Sherbet and released by Honeydew Farms. We are still learning about the effects of 99 Sunsets. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 99 Sunsets, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to 99 SunsetsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 99 Sunsets products near you
Similar to 99 Sunsets near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—