Crossing a 1994 Super Skunk with Original Glue, 9D4 was bred to bring out a skunk influence. Consumers should expect earthy chem, hashish, and cacao aromas that are backed by a loud skunk undertone. 9D4 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for old school skunky strains, which have become less prevalent in the past few decades.