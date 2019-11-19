ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. 9D4
Hybrid

4.5 4 reviews

Crossing a 1994 Super Skunk with Original Glue, 9D4 was bred to bring out a skunk influence. Consumers should expect earthy chem, hashish, and cacao aromas that are backed by a loud skunk undertone. 9D4 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for old school skunky strains, which have become less prevalent in the past few decades.

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
Second strain parent
Original Glue
