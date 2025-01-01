stock photo similar to 9th Island
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
9th Island
9th Island is a cannabis strain bred by SinCity Genetics. 9th Island is a pairing of Guava'z 74 and Raskal Berries. 9th Island’s mom, Raskal Berries, is a direct offspring of the legendary Blue Power and White Strawberry. 9th Island phenotypes that are Raskal Berries dominant have a shot at having an aroma of fuel and strawberries.
