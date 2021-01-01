Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Raskal Berries

Raskal Berries

aka Raskalberry, Raskal Berry

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Raskal Berries is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Sin City Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Raskal Berries - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Raskal Berries near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Raskal Berries

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Raskal Berries reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Strain spotlight