A silvery white strain from the Gage Green Group, Above and Beyond is a cross of Alien OG and Grape Stomper. Known for frosty trichomes on dark, dense buds, this strain truly shines when grown properly. Its terpenes put out a great mixture of kushy fuel flavors with a sweet candy-grape overtone. Its flavor and relaxing body high make it a welcome treat for any OG aficionado looking for a light high with that quality OG flavor.