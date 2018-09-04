ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grape Stomper

aka Sour Grapes

Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

Effects

270 people reported 2080 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 29%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

377

Avatar for XoraKJoken
Member since 2011
Sour Grapes is a strain I believe to be by Gage Green Genetics. If so, it makes sense, as this strain is some real quality. The sample I had was a little under-grown, yet somehow the trichome coverage was still unbelievable. When I first picked it up, I was smoking it along side some really heady in...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for younggrasshopper
Member since 2010
i like this strand alot its fun to walk around and just space one of my favorite things about this strand is how everything seems happy and bright on a sunny day
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for TakenIt2TheDome
Member since 2011
This strain hits like a good hybrid should. Its got an initial head high that fades into a nice body stone. Has a thick grape tasting smoke with hints of diesel.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
• Presently smoking thc-15% BEAUTY-bud —> hybrid Grape 🍇 Stomper from Theraplant. While it's a fairly low thc-content (& therefore a great strain for MMJ-newbies!), I still got top-floor, head to toe euphoria after approx 5-6 tokes of 1 water bong-bowl. Beautiful deep hues of purple, green + orange...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍇🍬 Grape Stomper is a mild and pleasant hybrid that is wonderful anytime of day! Although relaxing, it will not ruin your day. It will fill you with bliss and put your mind at ease, all while increasing sociability. It smells and tastes like grape. Fantastic flavor when smoked. I like to take a fe...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Elephant
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Grape Stomper
First strain child
Bright Moments
child
Second strain child
Grape Stomper OG
child

Good reads

The Grape Escape: Cannabis Strains That Taste Like Grapes
The Grape Escape: Cannabis Strains That Taste Like Grapes
The top trending cannabis strains of 2016
The top trending cannabis strains of 2016