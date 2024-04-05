Acai Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Acai Mints.
Acai Mints strain effects
Acai Mints reviews
s........g
April 5, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I got an acai mints as a disposable by boutique, and I absolutely love the first drag. it's very flavorful and the effects are spot for people who suffer from insomnia. Sort of euphoric.
T........h
January 30, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
This Strain Pine, Gas ,StrongOrange Green Purple Buds an Will leave you in the Couch 💯😑An Coughing Like Crazy
b........2
Today
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Gassy slight mint taste
E........d
May 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
A fire strain with a balanced and great high.