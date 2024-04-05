Acai Mints reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Acai Mints.

Acai Mints strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Uplifted

Sleepy

Acai Mints strain flavors

Berry

Acai Mints strain helps with

  • Headaches
    25% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress

April 5, 2024
I got an acai mints as a disposable by boutique, and I absolutely love the first drag. it's very flavorful and the effects are spot for people who suffer from insomnia. Sort of euphoric.
January 30, 2024
This Strain Pine, Gas ,StrongOrange Green Purple Buds an Will leave you in the Couch 💯😑An Coughing Like Crazy
Today
Gassy slight mint taste
May 25, 2024
A fire strain with a balanced and great high.

