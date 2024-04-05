stock photo similar to Acai Mints
Hybrid THC 27%

Acai Mints

aka Acai Mintz

Acai Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Acai Gelato and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Acai Mints is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Coastal Sun, the average price of Acai Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram.


Acai Mints strain effects

Reported by 4 real people

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Sleepy

Acai Mints strain flavors

Loading...

Berry

Acai Mints strain helps with

  • Headaches
    25% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
Acai Mints strain reviews4

April 5, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I got an acai mints as a disposable by boutique, and I absolutely love the first drag. it's very flavorful and the effects are spot for people who suffer from insomnia. Sort of euphoric.
4 people found this helpful
January 30, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Hungry
This Strain Pine, Gas ,StrongOrange Green Purple Buds an Will leave you in the Couch 💯😑An Coughing Like Crazy
1 person found this helpful
Today
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Gassy slight mint taste
