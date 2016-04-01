Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I’ve been smoking since I was 14 and I never get paranoid...but this green devil right here had me convinced that someone was going to break down my door at any minute I had to turn down my tv so I could hear footstep. But other than that it really was enjoyable
This hybrid had good qualities on both sides of the spectrum. It had an intense head high with a slight relaxing feel to it. This included a great feeling of happiness, but a negative would be how anxious it made me. When trying it with friends we all got the same pressure around our ears and sides ...