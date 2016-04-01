ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for MammothBawSac
Member since 2019
Strong head rush with relaxing qualities.
Avatar for joshua.skeksll
Member since 2019
love it, makes ya feel good and think good :)
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jrod78787878
Member since 2018
I love this strain. I felt amazing relaxation and it helped me sleep SO SO WELL!! Would recommend
Avatar for Nino1418
Member since 2018
3/5 potency. Earthy, Citrus, light musk kind of smell to it I love. Doesn’t get me crazy stoned but it is a relaxing, summer time, out in the sun, chill, light, subtle, smooth high 👌🏽🧘🏽‍♂️
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for WeedianityVikings
Member since 2017
I’ve been smoking since I was 14 and I never get paranoid...but this green devil right here had me convinced that someone was going to break down my door at any minute I had to turn down my tv so I could hear footstep. But other than that it really was enjoyable
Avatar for FunkyBedBanana
Member since 2016
This hybrid had good qualities on both sides of the spectrum. It had an intense head high with a slight relaxing feel to it. This included a great feeling of happiness, but a negative would be how anxious it made me. When trying it with friends we all got the same pressure around our ears and sides ...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for treyvorak1
Member since 2016
this stuff is pretty good. I notice it breaks down very uniquely. you can almost grind it down by crushing it. but it's a very unique looking bud. chill for listening to music or being social
CreativeEuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for Dr4gonCloud
Member since 2016
This is hilarious months after detailing this strains to you and origins you finally put up with bad info
