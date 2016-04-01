ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Afcrack is a cannabis “speedball” of sorts. This strain incorporates Afgoo and Green Crack, polar opposites on the spectrum of indica and sativa varieties, to create a pseudo-sedative experience that rests in the muscles while invigorating the heart and mind. With spicy earth notes that indicate its Afghani heritage, this hybrid’s effects are situation-specific and will offer energy or sedation depending on the consumer’s level of activity.    

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for FunkyBedBanana
Member since 2016
This hybrid had good qualities on both sides of the spectrum. It had an intense head high with a slight relaxing feel to it. This included a great feeling of happiness, but a negative would be how anxious it made me. When trying it with friends we all got the same pressure around our ears and sides ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for pecur
Member since 2016
nothing indica about this one, gave me that intense laughing high that I have not have in a while. Time stops for the person that medicate with this, very interesting strain, I recommend people medicate in a group and will have that circle laugh that we all love :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for polishman22
Member since 2016
it's smooth when it enters your palet with hevy earthy tones. it's got a pungent small when ground. had a bit of a delayed effect about half way threw the blunt a rush of sateva followed shortly after with the navy India high. great for mid day/night time use over all the afgoo effects are slightl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for treyvorak1
Member since 2016
this stuff is pretty good. I notice it breaks down very uniquely. you can almost grind it down by crushing it. but it's a very unique looking bud. chill for listening to music or being social
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for joshua.skeksll
Member since 2019
love it, makes ya feel good and think good :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Afgoo
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Afcrack

Photos

User uploaded image of AfcrackUser uploaded image of AfcrackUser uploaded image of Afcrack
