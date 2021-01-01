Loading…

Affie Taffie

aka Taffie

Indica
THC 18%CBD Limonene
Affie Taffie is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing 91 Affie and Agent Orange. This strain features flavors that range from earthy oranges to pungent skunk. Affie Taffie is ideal for smokers with a high THC tolerance. This strain is known to cause the munchies, so plan accordingly.

Affie Taffie reviews2

Similar to Affie Taffie

Strain spotlight

