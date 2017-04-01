Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghan Haze.
Reviews
57
Bellafrey33
Member since 2019
good strain. thoughts are clear, bit of couchlock after awhile of smoking. wake n bakes may put you back to sleep. definitely a good strain but I only give 4 stars because it lacks the intense pain relief I seek.
Instantly ails pain, specifically for me digestive upset, headache, and muscle pain. Very clear-headed, functional sativa effects as the leafly description mentions. Ails depression as well. Personally, I am taking this prior to dinner with my sweetie so I can enjoy a nice date pain free. Very happy...
Ahhh-mazing. So far my favorite strain. A friend and i found ourselves giggling like school girls. I havent done that in YEARS and it was amazing! As a person with anxiety and a migraine sufferer, i was neither anxious nor did the migraine (that hit on day ONE of my vacay) i found myself with last....
I absolutely love this! I’m currently vaping this through an Avitas cartridge and it chills me out and relieves my tension headaches while providing me a good boost in creativity and focus. I tried it while socializing with friends and had an amazing time, and now I’m currently sitting in my room wo...