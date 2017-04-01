ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Bellafrey33
Member since 2019
good strain. thoughts are clear, bit of couchlock after awhile of smoking. wake n bakes may put you back to sleep. definitely a good strain but I only give 4 stars because it lacks the intense pain relief I seek.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Berlin-Pothead
Member since 2019
Ich feier die kacke
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for CannaUserMD
Member since 2018
Instantly ails pain, specifically for me digestive upset, headache, and muscle pain. Very clear-headed, functional sativa effects as the leafly description mentions. Ails depression as well. Personally, I am taking this prior to dinner with my sweetie so I can enjoy a nice date pain free. Very happy...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHungry
Avatar for GorillaZone
Member since 2018
I loved its very good if you just want to chill. 10/10 would recommend if stresses.
CreativeGigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Tootshererb
Member since 2018
Ahhh-mazing. So far my favorite strain. A friend and i found ourselves giggling like school girls. I havent done that in YEARS and it was amazing! As a person with anxiety and a migraine sufferer, i was neither anxious nor did the migraine (that hit on day ONE of my vacay) i found myself with last....
Avatar for guifawkes
Member since 2015
Nice body high, plenty of cerebral though too.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Doomstar
Member since 2017
I absolutely love this! I’m currently vaping this through an Avitas cartridge and it chills me out and relieves my tension headaches while providing me a good boost in creativity and focus. I tried it while socializing with friends and had an amazing time, and now I’m currently sitting in my room wo...
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for wolfejp
Member since 2017
The more I smoke this the more I like it, I feel absolutely no back pain, and no paranoid feeling at all.
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted