kabul baba de csc de madrid
un hibrido entre skunk y afghani con el duce aroma de la skunk1 de la vieja escuela ( recuerda un poko a uk cheese) y la carga de resina de la afghani con un efecto relajante y un remarcable sabor dulce acaramelado y floral.
What I got was from W.F.C. Called "reserve" so I had to google what it was. 4 because I just tried. When I review I try to do a 3 hit, wait a bit and after that state my opinion... I've noticed that at times... the second time even with same bag it changes. With that being said. It's a very "high" m...