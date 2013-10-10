ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Afghanica reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghanica.

Reviews

16

Avatar for redsheep23
Member since 2017
Got high quite quick. This strain make me happy then very thirsty and hungry. It's helpful if you need a rét because you will feel sleepy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for cogollohazer
Member since 2014
kabul baba de csc de madrid un hibrido entre skunk y afghani con el duce aroma de la skunk1 de la vieja escuela ( recuerda un poko a uk cheese) y la carga de resina de la afghani con un efecto relajante y un remarcable sabor dulce acaramelado y floral.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hazeblaze420
Member since 2016
realy good taste and the high was also good :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Shnovets
Member since 2015
What I got was from W.F.C. Called "reserve" so I had to google what it was. 4 because I just tried. When I review I try to do a 3 hit, wait a bit and after that state my opinion... I've noticed that at times... the second time even with same bag it changes. With that being said. It's a very "high" m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of AfghanicaUser uploaded image of AfghanicaUser uploaded image of AfghanicaUser uploaded image of Afghanica
more
photos
Avatar for WakeAndJake
Member since 2013
Not the most potent strain I've had but I've never had a strain smell like tea before... Afghanica provided one of the smoothest smokes ever, every hit felt like nothing even from a joint.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for rollednstoned
Member since 2014
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed